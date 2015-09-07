HIGHLIGHTS-Rugby-Super Rugby week six
Centre Tim Bateman scored a brace of tries as the Canterbury Crusaders continued their perfect Super Rugby season with an emphatic 41-22 win over the New South Wales Waratahs in Sydney on Sunday.
LONDON, Sept 7 Wales fullback and key goalkicker Leigh Halfpenny has been ruled out of the Rugby World Cup after suffering a knee injury, Welsh Rugby said in a statement on Monday.
Halfpenny sustained the injury to his anterior cruciate ligament in his country's final warm-up win over Italy on Saturday and will play no part in the Sept.18-Oct. 31 tournament.
(Reporting by Justin Palmer; editing by Martyn Herman)
WELLINGTON, April 2 The Waikato Chiefs will be without co-captain Sam Cane for at least part of their three-week tour after the All Blacks flanker suffered concussion during the Super Rugby win over the Bulls in Hamilton on Saturday.