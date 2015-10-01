CARDIFF Oct 1 Wales captain Sam Warburton was so exhausted after his side's 23-13 victory over Fiji at the Rugby World Cup on Thursday that he could not remember the superb try the Pacific Islanders conjured up in the second half.

Centre Vereniki Goneva finished off a flowing 60-metre passing move to bring Fiji to within four points of the Welsh and Warburton was asked for his thoughts about it.

"I don't remember their try really," he told a news conference.

"You'll have to remind me what happened please."

That Warburton could simply not recall an incident that happened around 30 minutes previously was down to sheer fatigue after Wales had to face Fiji five days after their epic win over England.

"It was extremely tough," Warburton said. "We were shattered after the England game. I felt knackered in the first half and I thought (coach) Warren (Gatland) was going to take me off as I was running too slowly."

Although Wales failed to earn a bonus-point, Warburton said that was not a major issue.

"It is disrespectful to Fiji to talk about a bonus-point," he said.

"After the turn-around we had and because we knew Fiji are a completely different team now.

"Credit to Fiji they made it very difficult for us, breaking the line and forcing us to make a lot of tackles."

Gatland was also very satisfied with his team, who lead Pool A with three wins out of three ahead of their last match against Australia.

"It was a really tough physical encounter," he said. "Absolutely delighted with the win and given the short turn-around we had the players had to dig really deep."

Having suffered a raft of injuries recently, Gatland was pleased to get through without further problems.

"We have some sore battered bodies but think we came through ok," he said.

"The guys are pretty tired. We played pretty well and dominated the first half. It was about winning the game and the courage we displayed was the important thing."

Wales will qualify for the quarter-finals if Australia beat England on Saturday but New Zealander Gatland will not be cheering too loudly for the Wallabies.

"It's a bit hard for a Kiwi to be jumping up and down for the Aussies," he said. (Editing by Nick Mulvenney)