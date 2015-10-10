LONDON Oct 10 Wales failed to turn a momentous second-half siege into points against a reeling and depleted Australia on Saturday and though they eventually lost their final pool game, captain Sam Warburton did not regret their tactics.

The Welsh declined to kick penalties on offer when trailing 12-6 in their Pool A decider at Twickenham and instead went for the jugular with the Wallabies down to 13 men.

It failed in the face of "heroic" defence with the Wallabies, as Wales coach Warren Gatland put it, "throwing their bodies on the line" before sealing a 15-6 victory, their 11th successive win over the principality.

The reward for Michael Cheika's side is a quarter-final against Scotland while Wales take on resurgent twice winners South Africa. If they can defeat the Springboks, holders New Zealand probably await.

Australia, with two men in the sin-bin and over 20 minutes left of a tense encounter, creaked and groaned but stood firm in the face of intense pressure, leaving Wales captain Sam Warburton to face questions as to just why he had not kicked for goal.

It was not quite the hostile or critical inquisition that greeted England captain Chris Robshaw when the hosts could have sealed a draw against Wales two weeks previously and Warburton was unequivocal.

"I felt we needed a try to beat Australia. They were a player or two down and any team would have backed themselves to go over," he said.

"That's why we're disappointed. Sometimes you have to put your hands up and say they defended great. I can sit here and don't have any regrets. You have to give credit to Australia's defence."

A frantic spell midway through the second-half provided the pivotal moments. The Wallabies, who had recovered from a disjointed opening to get on top, were put on the back foot when scrumhalf Will Genial was shown yellow.

Instead of going for the posts, Wales twice opted for an attacking line-out but Toby Faletau's inopportune spill as he tried to barrel over and touch down proved costly.

If Wales thought they had an edge with one-man advantage, they had no doubt minutes later when Australia lock Dean Mumm joined Genia on the sidelines for lineout interference.

But the Wallabies were still not in the mood to wilt. George North was next to threaten and forced himself over the line but was held up and Liam Williams also suffered the same fate.

"I thought we were extremely close. We backed ourselves to go to the corner. I was pleased it was a tryless performance against one of the best teams in the world," added Warburton.

Gatland concurred.

"I thought it was courageous defence from Australia. We got over the line three times. It was fine margins. It was a tight, tough test match and there wasn't a lot in it." (Editing by Ken Ferris/Mitch Phillips)