HIGHLIGHTS-Super Rugby week five
March 25 Highlights from week five of Super Rugby:
LONDON Oct 11 Wales back Liam Williams has been ruled out of the rest of the Rugby World Cup after sustaining a foot injury in the 15-6 Pool A defeat by Australia on Saturday, the Welsh Rugby Union said.
Wales coach Warren Gatland feared Williams had suffered a recurrence of the same metatarsal injury he suffered in June which he underwent surgery for and had made him a doubt for the tournament.
Williams played in the opening match against Uruguay but sustained a concussion against England and missed their third match with Fiji.
Wales have been dogged by a succession of injuries but finished runners-up in Pool A and will face South Africa in the quarter-finals next Saturday. (Reporting by Justin Palmer; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
March 25 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Aviva Premiership matches on Saturday RESULTS Exeter Chiefs 30 Sale Sharks 25 Harlequins 53 Newcastle Falcons 17 Northampton 31 Leicester Tigers 36 STANDINGS P W D L F A B Pts 1. Wasps 17 13 1 3 537 371 10 64 2. Exeter Chiefs 18 11 3 4 520 360 14 64 3. Saracens 17 12 1 4 417 247 8 58 4. Leicester Tigers 18 11 0 7 447 374 7 51 5. Bath R