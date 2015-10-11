LONDON Oct 11 Wales back Liam Williams has been ruled out of the rest of the Rugby World Cup after sustaining a foot injury in the 15-6 Pool A defeat by Australia on Saturday, the Welsh Rugby Union said.

Wales coach Warren Gatland feared Williams had suffered a recurrence of the same metatarsal injury he suffered in June which he underwent surgery for and had made him a doubt for the tournament.

Williams played in the opening match against Uruguay but sustained a concussion against England and missed their third match with Fiji.

Wales have been dogged by a succession of injuries but finished runners-up in Pool A and will face South Africa in the quarter-finals next Saturday. (Reporting by Justin Palmer; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)