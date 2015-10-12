LONDON Oct 12 Wales are battle-hardened and ready for a massive physical test in their World Cup quarter-final against South Africa, forwards coach Robin McBryde said on Monday.

The Welsh lost 15-6 to Australia to finish second in Pool A, sending them into a last-eight clash with the Springboks on Saturday at Twickenham.

"South Africa's game against Samoa was a brutal encounter regarding the collisions," McBryde told reporters on Monday.

"They have an exceptionally strong set-piece. We know what is ahead of us. We are at a stage now where all the hard work was done in our preparations. We want to be battle-hardened, not battle-weary."

Wales overcame a raft of injury problems to reach the quarter-finals and they know they will have to be at their best to compete with the Springboks at the breakdown.

"They have a strong off-loading game when they choose to," McBryde said. "They do everything at pace. It is about matching them at the gainline challenge."

Wales have only beaten South Africa twice in 30 matches, including a 12-6 win in Cardiff last year.

"I don't think in the autumn they were at their strongest," McBryde said. "They are going to be a difficult prospect this weekend. They have strength in depth."

Wales failed to score a try against the Wallabies who had two players in the sin-bin at one stage during the second half.

"We have to learn so if we get opportunities, we have to take them," McBryde said.

"We were left scratching our heads how we lost it in the end. Fair play to Australia. If you can't score a try against a 13-man opposition, possibly you don't deserve to win."

Wales are still in bullish mood ahead of the quarter-finals after winning three out of four group matches, including an epic 28-25 victory over England at Twickenham.

"We have to take some positivity," McBryde said.

"We can challenge South Africa. We did that in those games last year. We are getting there. If we continue to build on our performances, we will be in a much better place." (Reporting by Ed Osmond; editing by Justin Palmer)