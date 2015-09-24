HIGHLIGHTS-Super Rugby week five
March 26 Highlights from week five of Super Rugby:
LONDON, Sept 24 Wales named the following team on Thursday for the Rugby World Cup Pool A game against England on Saturday.
Team: 1-Gethin Jenkins, 2-Scott Baldwin, 3-Tom Francis, 4-Bradley Davies, 5-Alun Wyn Jones, 6-Dan Lydiate, 7-Sam Warburton (captain), 8-Toby Faletau; 9-Gareth Davies, 10-Dan Biggar, 11-Hallam Amos, 12-Jamie Roberts, 13-Scott Williams, 14-George North, 15-Liam Williams
Replacements: 16-Ken Owens, 17-Aaron Jarvis, 18-Samson Lee, 19-Luke Charteris, 20-Justin Tipuric, 21-Lloyd Williams, 22-Rhys Priestland, 23-Alex Cuthbert (Reporting by Ed Osmond; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)
March 26 Highlights from week five of Super Rugby:
BUENOS AIRES, March 25 The Jaguares took full advantage of the Queensland Reds' indiscipline by scoring two first-half tries while the Australian side had two men in the sin bin on the way to a 22-8 victory at Velez Sarsfield on Saturday.