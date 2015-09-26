LONDON, Sept 26 Wales beat England in a Rugby World Cup classic on Saturday but the gloss was taken off a famous win by yet more injury woes that left coach Warren Gatland admitting "we're running out of players".

The storming second-half comeback to win 28-25 and take control of Pool A came at a cost with winger Hallam Amos suffering a dislocated shoulder, centre Scott Williams a knee injury and groggy fullback Liam Williams a head knock that forced him to be carried off on a stretcher.

Wales have been beset by injuries, both before and during the tournament.

Key backs Leigh Halfpenny and Rhys Webb saw their World Cup dreams ended by serious injury in their final warm-up match while centre Cory Allen, who scored three of his country's eight tries in their opener against Uruguay, was ruled out of the rest of the tournament by a hamstring tear.

It left Gatland pondering just who he could call on with Wales facing Fiji at the Millennium stadium in Cardiff on Thursday.

"Fiji is massive for us. We've spoken that if we win today and win against Fiji then England against Australia is absolutely huge and the pool could be over by then. We have to front up against Fiji," the New Zealander told a news conference.

"They're not the worst team and we have to respect them. Hopefully we can go out there and beat them. England have to beat Australia and it's a case of wait and see.

"We have to make sure we prepare well enough and get our recovery in. This isn't anything new to us. We've prepared meticulously for these scenarios."

Liam Williams will go through concussion protocols after appearing to be knocked out by a stray boot but Gatland said Scott Williams' injury "doesn't look great". Amos walked gingerly off the Twickenham turf grimacing and clutching his right arm.

"We've run out of players at the moment. No one knows more than me what the players have been through in the last few months," Gatland added. (Editing by John Geddie)