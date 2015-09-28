LONDON, Sept 28 Wales centre Scott Williams and winger Hallam Amos have been ruled out of the World Cup following injuries sustained in the win over England, the Welsh Rugby Union said on Monday.

Williams suffered a knee injury and Amos a dislocated shoulder in the dramatic 28-25 victory over the tournament hosts at Twickenham on Saturday.

They will be replaced by James Hook and Gareth Anscombe, who were both in the World Cup training squad.

Hook, who has 78 caps, will appear in his third World Cup squad while Anscombe made his international debut against Ireland in August.

Fullback Liam Williams was concussed against England and will not be considered for the next game against Fiji in Cardiff on Thursday. (Reporting by Ed Osmond; editing by Justin Palmer)