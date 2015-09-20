CARDIFF, Sept 20 The injury woes that beset Wales in the run-up to the Rugby World Cup returned during their tournament opener against Uruguay on Sunday when fullback Liam Williams and prop Paul James were forced off the pitch in the first half.

Williams had been rushed back from a foot injury to replace Leigh Halfpenny, who was ruled out of the tournament along with first choice scrumhalf Rhys Webb in Wales's final warm-up match.

Williams, who was playing his first match since undergoing an operation to repair a broken bone in his foot in June, started limping halfway through the first half against Uruguay.

After 34 minutes he jumped away from a tackle in clear pain and despite his apparent determination to stay on the pitch was ushered off by the trainer and replaced by Matthew Morgan.

With Halfpenny's squad replacement, winger Eli Walker, also subsequently ruled out of the tournament by a hamstring injury and replaced by flanker Ross Moriarty, the loss of a back three player like Williams would be a big blow to Wales.

James had only lasted half an hour before being replaced and receiving treatment on his lower leg.

There was better news for another player returning after an injury lay-off with prop Samson Lee, who has recovered from an Achilles rupture, putting in a strong first half performance and scoring his country's first try of the game. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Justin Palmer)