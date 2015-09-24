LONDON, Sept 24 Wales are under investigation for a possible breach of Rugby World Cup rules after players from outside their 31-man squad participated in a training session.

Nicky Smith, Rob Evans, Rhys Patchell, Dan Baker and Kristian Dacey were among players involved in the session in Sudbury ahead of the Pool A game against England on Saturday.

"We have not said they have breached the terms of participation but we will be seeking further information," World Rugby said in a statement on Thursday.

Back-up players are not allowed to train with the squad or stay in the team hotel, World Cup rules state.

Wales, who have suffered a number of injury problems, said the players were providing defensive cover and had all returned home.

They have contacted tournament organisers about the possibility of bringing in a front-row replacement after props Paul James and Samson Lee sustained injuries in their opening win over Uruguay.

"We're waiting to make that call when we need to," assistant coach Rob Howley said.

"We have already contacted Rugby World Cup and there is special dispensation for front rows which allows us to bring someone in even 24 hours before a game."

Lee was named on Thursday among the Welsh replacements for the England game. (Reporting by Ed Osmond,; Editing by Tony Jimenez)