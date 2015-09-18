CARDIFF, Sept 18 Wales team to play Uruguay in Rugby World Cup Pool A match in Cardiff on Sunday:
1-Paul James, 2-Scott Baldwin,3-Samson Lee, 4-Jake Ball, 5-Luke Charteris, 6-Sam Warburton (captain),7-Justin Tipuric, 8-James King, 9-Gareth Davies, 10-Rhys Priestland, 11-Hallam Amos, 12-Scott Williams, 13-Cory Allen, 14-Alex Cuthbert, 15-Liam Williams.
Replacements: 16-Ken Owens, 17-Aaron Jarvis, 18-Tomas Francis, 19-Dominic Day, 20-Dan Lydiate, 21-Ross Moriarty, 22-Lloyd Williams, 23-Matthew Morgan.