(Adds details)

By Ed Osmond

CARDIFF, Sept 18 Wales named fullback Liam Williams and prop Samson Lee on Friday in their team to play Uruguay in their opening Rugby World Cup Pool A game at the Millennium Stadium on Sunday.

Williams and Lee have recovered from injuries to take their place in the side.

"It is great to have Liam and Samson back in the starting line-up," coach Warren Gatland told reporters.

"They have trained incredibly hard and Sunday is a great opportunity for them," he added.

"Playing in a World Cup, in your home country, at your home ground is a great honour and I'm sure the players will take that into the game," Gatland said.

"Uruguay will be looking to show what they are capable of and we know we need to be clinical on Sunday.

Centre Jamie Roberts, lock Alun Wyn Jones, winger George North, number eight Toby Faletau and flyhalf Dan Biggar were left out of the side ahead of the game against England on Sept. 26.

Team: 1-Paul James, 2-Scott Baldwin,3-Samson Lee, 4-Jake Ball, 5-Luke Charteris, 6-Sam Warburton (captain),7-Justin Tipuric, 8-James King, 9-Gareth Davies, 10-Rhys Priestland, 11-Hallam Amos, 12-Scott Williams, 13-Cory Allen, 14-Alex Cuthbert, 15-Liam Williams.

Replacements: 16-Ken Owens, 17-Aaron Jarvis, 18-Tomas Francis, 19-Dominic Day, 20-Dan Lydiate, 21-Ross Moriarty, 22-Lloyd Williams, 23-Matthew Morgan. (Editing by Justin Palmer)