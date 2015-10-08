Rugby-Guinness PRO12 Fixture
March 31 (Gracenote) - Fixture from the Guinness PRO12 match between Zebre and Connacht on Saturday SATURDAY, APRIL 1 FIXTURES (GMT) Zebre v Connacht (1330)
LONDON Oct 8 Wales coach Warren Gatland on Thursday named the following team to play Australia in their final Rugby World Cup Pool A match at Twickenham on Saturday (1545 GMT)
Team: 1-Paul James, 2-Scott Baldwin, 3-Samson Lee, 4-Luke Charteris, 5-Alun Wyn Jones, 6-Sam Warburton (captain), 7-Justin Tipuric, 8-Taulupe Faletau; 9-Gareth Davies, 10-Dan Biggar, 11-Liam Williams, 12-Jamie Roberts, 13-George North, 14-Alex Cuthbert, 15-Gareth Anscombe
Replacements: 16-Ken Owens, 17-Aaron Jarvis, 18-Tom Francis, 19-Jake Ball, 20-Ross Moriarty, 21-Lloyd Williams, 22-Rhys Priestland, 23-James Hook
(Reporting by David Goodman)
March 31 (Gracenote) - Fixture from the Guinness PRO12 match between Zebre and Connacht on Saturday SATURDAY, APRIL 1 FIXTURES (GMT) Zebre v Connacht (1330)
March 31 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the European Rugby Challenge Cup Quarterfinal matches FRIDAY, MARCH 31 FIXTURES (GMT) Edinburgh Rugby v La Rochelle (1900) SATURDAY, APRIL 1 FIXTURES (GMT) Bath Rugby v Brive (1145) Gloucester Rugby v Cardiff Blues (1905) SUNDAY, APRIL 2 FIXTURES (GMT) Ospreys v Stade Francais (1645)