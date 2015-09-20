CARDIFF, Sept 20 Centre Cory Allen scored a hat-trick of tries as Wales opened their Rugby World Cup campaign with a 54-9 dismissal of Uruguay at the Millennium Stadium on Sunday.

Allen grabbed all three before halftime to help secure a bonus point which was essential in a Pool A which also includes England, Australia and Fiji.

After a bright start from the largely part-time Uruguayans, prop Samson Lee scored the first try in the 15th minute, with scrumhalf Gareth Davies grabbing a brace and winger Hallam Amos and flanker Justin Tipuric also crossing in the second half.

Flyhalf Rhys Priestland converted seven of the eight tries but there were more injury blows for the 2011 semi-finalists with Man of the Match Allen, fullback Liam Williams and prop Paul James all limping off. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, Editing by Mitch Phillips)