Rugby-Williams fined $1,600 over cocaine purchase
PARIS, April 5 Former All Blacks lock Alexander "Ali" Williams was fined 1,500 euros ($1,600) on Wednesday by a Paris court on charges of purchasing cocaine, a court clerk said.
LONDON Oct 13 Wales have called winger Eli Walker into their Rugby World Cup squad as a replacement for the injured Liam Williams, the Welsh Rugby Union said on Tuesday.
Walker, 23, was named in the original 31-man squad but was released due to injury.
Wales, who play South Africa in the quarter-finals on Saturday, have suffered a raft of injuries during the tournament, particularly their backs.
Fullback Leigh Halfpenny and scrumhalf Rhys Webb pulled out before the World Cup started and Wales have since lost winger Hallam Amos and centres Scott Williams and Cory Allen, as well as Liam Williams who plays at fullback or on the wing. (Reporting by Ed Osmond; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
April 5 Scotland centre Mark Bennett has been ruled out for up to a year after undergoing surgery to reconstruct his anterior cruciate ligament, the Scottish Rugby Union confirmed on Wednesday.
MELBOURNE, April 5 The Australian Rugby Union must protect the nation's five Super Rugby teams even if it means forging a new competition with sides from New Zealand and Asia and limiting South Africa's involvement, former ARU Chairman Peter McGrath has told Reuters.