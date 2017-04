GLOUCESTER, England, Sept 19 Georgian scrumhalf Vasil Lobzhanidze became the youngest player in Rugby World Cup history when he ran out to take the field against Tonga on Saturday.

Lobzhanidze, at 18 years and 340 days, beat the record previously set by Thretton Palamo of the United States, who was 19 years and eight days old when he came on as a substitute against South Africa in 2007.

(Reporting by Mark Trevelyan; Editing by John Geddie)