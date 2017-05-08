TOKYO, May 8 - Factbox on the pool draw for the 2019 Rugby World Cup, which takes place at the State Guest House in Kyoto on Wednesday (0900 GMT/6 P.M. local).

HOW DOES IT WORK?

* There will be four pools of five teams drawn: A, B, C, D.

* One team is drawn from each of the five bands (see below) for each pool.

* Twelve teams directly qualified by virtue of their finish at the 2015 World Cup. Eight teams are not yet known.

* The seedings and bands were based on the world rankings at the end of the Six Nations.

SEEDS

Countries listed in order of seeding with method of qualification and best World Cup performance (number indicates world ranking)

BAND ONE

1. NEW ZEALAND

Directly qualified as 2015 champions

Also champions 1987 and 2011

2. ENGLAND

Directly qualified with third-place in Pool A in 2015

Champions 2003

3. AUSTRALIA

Directly qualified as 2015 runners-up

Champions 1991 and 1989

4. IRELAND

Directly qualified as 2015 quarter-finalist

Quarter-finalist six times

BAND TWO

5. SCOTLAND

Directly qualified as 2015 quarter-finalist

Semi-finalist in 1991

6. FRANCE

Directly qualified as 2015 quarter-finalist

Runners-up in 1987, 1999 and 2011

7. SOUTH AFRICA

Directly qualified as 2015 semi-finalist

Champions 1995 and 2007

8. WALES

Directly qualified as 2015 quarter-finalist

Semi-finalist in 1987 and 2011

BAND THREE

9. ARGENTINA

Directly qualified as 2015 semi-finalist

Also semi-finalist in 2007

10. JAPAN

Directly qualified with third-place in Pool B in 2015

Pool Stage 11. GEORGIA

Directly qualified with third-place in Pool C in 2015

Pool Stage

12. ITALY

Directly qualified with third-place in Pool D in 2015

Pool Stage

BAND FOUR

OCEANIA 1

Highest ranked team from Pacific Nations Cup 2016 and 2017 (Fiji, Samoa or Tonga)

EUROPE 1

Highest-ranked team, excluding Georgia, from the Rugby Europe Championship

AMERICAS 1

Winner of United States/Canada playoff

OCEANIA 2

Second-highest ranked team from Pacific Nations Cup 2016 and 2017 (Fiji, Samoa or Tonga)

BAND FIVE

AFRICA 1

Winner of the Rugby Africa Championship

AMERICAS 2

Loser of United States/Canada playoff plays top-ranked South American team after Argentina

PLAYOFF WINNER

Third-placed team from Oceania (Fiji, Samoa or Tonga) plays second highest-ranked team, excluding Georgia, from the Rugby Europe Championship.

REPECHAGE WINNER

Four teams from around the world who have lost out in other categories play in round-robin format (Compiled by Nick Mulvenney in Sydney,; Editing by Peter Rutherford)