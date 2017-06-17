Rugby-British and Irish Lions team to face All Blacks
AUCKLAND, June 22 British and Irish Lions coach Warren Gatland named the following side to face the All Blacks in the first match of their three-test series at Eden Park on Saturday.
DURBAN, June 17 South Africa clinched a second test victory and a series win over France with a 37-15 triumph at King's Park Rugby Stadium on Saturday to give another boost to their hopes of putting their miserable 2016 campaign behind them.
Jan Serfontein, Siya Kolisi, Coenie Oosthuizen and Elton Jantjies scored tries for South Africa, with Jantjies also adding 17 points with the boot, while Scott Spedding and debutant Damian Penaud went over for the French.
The Springbok forwards laid the platform for success as they edged the French in a bruising battle, dominating the breakdowns and proving tenacious in defence.
South Africa, who lost eight of 12 internationals in 2016 in the worst year in their history, were 37-14 winners at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria last week in the first test and now have a 2-0 lead going into the last encounter of the French tour at Ellis Park in Johannesburg next Saturday. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Ian Chadband)
AUCKLAND, June 22 British and Irish Lions coach Warren Gatland named the following side to face the All Blacks in the first match of their three-test series at Eden Park on Saturday.
AUCKLAND, June 22 All Blacks captain Kieran Read has been cleared to face the British and Irish Lions, while left winger Julian Savea has been dropped and replaced by Rieko Ioane for the first test at Eden Park on Saturday.
AUCKLAND, June 22 All Blacks coach Steve Hansen named the following side to face the British and Irish Lions in the first test at Eden Park in Auckland on Saturday.