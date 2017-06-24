Rugby-Noves to stay on as France coach despite Bok battering
JOHANNESBURG, June 25 Guy Noves will stay on as France coach despite the team's 3-0 whitewash by South Africa, the French Rugby Federation said.
JOHANNESBURG, June 24 Lock Eben Etzebeth scored a try that epitomised the revival of South Africa following their disastrous 2016 as the Springboks made a clean-sweep of their three-match home series with France with a 35-12 victory at Ellis Park on Saturday.
Etzebeth, captaining the side after the late withdrawal of number eight Warren Whiteley, completed an excellent set-piece move to go with scores from centre Jesse Kriel, hooker Malcolm Marx and scrumhalf Rudy Paige.
All of France’s points came via the boot of flyhalf Jules Plisson, who kicked four penalties as they struggled against the physicality of the home side in an error-strewn performance.
The victory is a first ever for the Boks over France in five tests at Ellis Park, and comes after they lost eight of their 12 tests last year in what was the worst season in the country’s history. (Reporting By Nick Said,; Editing by Neville Dalton)
JOHANNESBURG, June 25 Guy Noves will stay on as France coach despite the team's 3-0 whitewash by South Africa, the French Rugby Federation said.
* Gatland says opportunity to stake claim for second test (Adds details, quotes)
JOHANNESBURG, June 25 South Africa's revival in 2017 has been built on their intensity in defence and vigour at the breakdown, which was on display again in the dominant 35-12 victory over France at Ellis Park on Saturday that saw them sweep the home series 3-0.