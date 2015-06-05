June 5 Former All Blacks captain Jerry Collins and his wife have been killed in a car crash in France, according to French media.

The couple died in the accident in the early hours of Friday on the A9 motorway in Herault, southern France, the reports said.

New Zealand Rugby was not able to immediately confirm the reports when contacted by Reuters.

The 34-year-old, who played 48 tests for the All Blacks and captained them three times, was playing for Narbonne in France's second division.

