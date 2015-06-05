WELLINGTON, June 5 Factbox on former New Zealand loose forward Jerry Collins, who died at the age of 34 along with his partner Alana Madill in a car crash in France on Friday:

Born: Nov. 4, 1980 in Apia, Samoa

* An intimidating back row forward standing 6ft 3in (190cm) tall with bulging biceps and a mop of dyed blond hair, Collins took rugby to new levels of physicality in his six years with the All Blacks.

* Made his debut for Wellington in the National Provincial Championship in 1999 and for the Wellington Hurricanes in Super Rugby two years later. He played 85 times for the Hurricanes before leaving New Zealand in 2008.

* Made his test debut as a 20-year-old at openside flanker against Argentina in Christchurch in 2001, playing in the same side as his cousin Tana Umaga as New Zealand won 67-19.

* Played 48 matches for the All Blacks, scoring five tries. New Zealand won 42 of the matches he played in and lost six, including to Australia in the 2003 World Cup semi-finals and France in the quarter-finals four years later.

* Captained the All Blacks three times, against Argentina in 2006 and both Portugal and Romania in 2007.

* The shock defeat to France in Cardiff was his final test and he left New Zealand the following year for spells with Toulon in France, Welsh side the Ospreys and then in Japan with Yamaha.

* Most recently played for Narbonne in the French second division.

* Famously turned out for Barnstaple Second XV against Newton Abbot while on holiday in rural Devon in 2007. (Compiled by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Sudipto Ganguly)