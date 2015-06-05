WELLINGTON, June 5 Reaction from the rugby world to the death of former All Blacks captain Jerry Collins, who was killed in a car crash in France on Friday.
Collins' manager Tim Castle
The family and I are distraught at the death of a much-loved son, brother and friend, and his partner Alana.
NZ Rugby general manager of rugby Neil Sorensen
The news has shocked us all and our thoughts are with Jerry and Alana's families at this terribly sad time. We offer our deepest condolences to them and will support them as they come to terms with this devastating news.
SANZAR, and former Wellington Hurricanes CEO, Greg Peters
Jerry Collins is an undisputed legend of the game for Wellington, the Hurricanes and the All Blacks. He inspired all of those around him with his passion and love for the game throughout a highly decorated career for club and country.
Former All Blacks scrumhalf Piri Weepu
Had the privilege and honour of bleeding with him on the weekends on the field. Words cant express how sad I am brother. RIP big brother JC!
Wellington Hurricanes
We plan to go out there tonight and honour the hell out of Hurricane No. 82. RIP Jerry, you will always be a huge part of the Canes legacy.
Wales captain Sam Warburton
What a huge loss. Inspiration to many young players growing up including myself. RIP Jerry Collins and his wife Alana. Best wishes baby Ayla
All Blacks winger Cory Jane
Such sad news about Jerry, his wife & baby.... R.I.P Hitman... (Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)