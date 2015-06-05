WELLINGTON, June 5 Reaction from the rugby world to the death of former All Blacks captain Jerry Collins, who was killed in a car crash in France on Friday.

- - - -

Collins' manager Tim Castle

The family and I are distraught at the death of a much-loved son, brother and friend, and his partner Alana.

- -

NZ Rugby general manager of rugby Neil Sorensen

The news has shocked us all and our thoughts are with Jerry and Alana's families at this terribly sad time. We offer our deepest condolences to them and will support them as they come to terms with this devastating news.

- -

SANZAR, and former Wellington Hurricanes CEO, Greg Peters

Jerry Collins is an undisputed legend of the game for Wellington, the Hurricanes and the All Blacks. He inspired all of those around him with his passion and love for the game throughout a highly decorated career for club and country.

- -

Former All Blacks scrumhalf Piri Weepu

Had the privilege and honour of bleeding with him on the weekends on the field. Words cant express how sad I am brother. RIP big brother JC!

- -

Wellington Hurricanes

We plan to go out there tonight and honour the hell out of Hurricane No. 82. RIP Jerry, you will always be a huge part of the Canes legacy.

- -

Wales captain Sam Warburton

What a huge loss. Inspiration to many young players growing up including myself. RIP Jerry Collins and his wife Alana. Best wishes baby Ayla

- -

All Blacks winger Cory Jane

Such sad news about Jerry, his wife & baby.... R.I.P Hitman... (Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)