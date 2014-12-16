Rugby-All Blacks security guard pleads not guilty in bugging case
SYDNEY, March 21 The security consultant at the centre of the All Blacks bugging case pleaded not guilty to a charge of public mischief at a local court in Sydney on Tuesday.
WELLINGTON Dec 16 All Blacks coach Steve Hansen has signed a contract extension until 2017, ensuring he will remain in charge of the national side until after the British and Irish Lions tour of New Zealand.
The 55-year-old Hansen's original contract had been until the end of the 2015 World Cup, but New Zealand Rugby Union chief executive Steve Tew had indicated last month they were in talks to extend it beyond the global showpiece.
Hansen succeeded Graham Henry in the role after the successful World Cup campaign in 2011. He had been assistant to Henry since 2004.
The All Blacks have won 38 of their 42 tests in Hansen's tenure, with two losses and two draws the only blots on his copybook, and he has been named World Rugby's coach of the year for three successive years.
LONDON, March 20 England playmaker Owen Farrell is a world class player and among the contenders to captain the British and Irish Lions on this year's tour of New Zealand, coach Warren Gatland said on Monday.
LONDON, March 20 There was no evidence that Wales winger George North was bitten in the latter stages of their controversial 20-18 Six Nations defeat by France on Saturday, the citing commissioner has said.