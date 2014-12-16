WELLINGTON Dec 16 All Blacks coach Steve Hansen has signed a contract extension until 2017, ensuring he will remain in charge of the national side until after the British and Irish Lions tour of New Zealand.

The 55-year-old Hansen's original contract had been until the end of the 2015 World Cup, but New Zealand Rugby Union chief executive Steve Tew had indicated last month they were in talks to extend it beyond the global showpiece.

Hansen succeeded Graham Henry in the role after the successful World Cup campaign in 2011. He had been assistant to Henry since 2004.

The All Blacks have won 38 of their 42 tests in Hansen's tenure, with two losses and two draws the only blots on his copybook, and he has been named World Rugby's coach of the year for three successive years.

