Rugby-All Blacks security guard pleads not guilty in bugging case
SYDNEY, March 21 The security consultant at the centre of the All Blacks bugging case pleaded not guilty to a charge of public mischief at a local court in Sydney on Tuesday.
WELLINGTON, Dec 16 Factbox on the All Blacks' record under Steve Hansen since he took over as head coach following the 2011 rugby World Cup. P W D L 42 38 2 2 - - 2014 42 Wales 34-16 Cardiff Nov. 22 41 Scotland 24-16 Edinburgh Nov. 15 40 England 24-21 London Nov. 8 39 United States 74-6 Chicago Nov. 1 38 Australia 29-28 Brisbane Oct. 18 37 South Africa 25-27 Johannesburg Oct. 4 36 Argentina 34-13 La Plata Sept. 27 35 South Africa 14-10 Wellington Sept. 13 34 Argentina 28-9 Napier Sept. 6 33 Australia 51-20 Auckland Aug. 23 32 Australia 12-12 Sydney Aug. 16 31 England 36-13 Hamilton June 21 30 England 28-27 Dunedin June 14 29 England 20-15 Auckland June 7 - - 2013 28 Ireland 24-22 Dublin Nov. 25 27 England 30-22 London Nov. 18 26 France 26-19 Paris Nov. 10 25 Japan 54-6 Tokyo Nov. 2 24 Australia 41-33 Dunedin Oct. 19 23 South Africa 38-27 Johannesburg Oct. 5 22 Argentina 33-15 La Plata Sept. 27 21 South Africa 29-15 Auckland Sept. 14 20 Argentina 28-13 Hamilton Sept. 7 19 Australia 27-16 Wellington Aug. 24 18 Australia 47-29 Sydney Aug. 17 17 France 24-9 New Plymouth June 22 16 France 30-0 Christchurch June 15 15 France 23-13 Auckland June 8 - - 2012 14 England 21-38 London Dec. 1 13 Wales 33-10 Cardiff Nov. 24 12 Italy 42-10 Rome Nov. 17 11 Scotland 51-22 Edinburgh Nov. 11 10 Australia 18-18 Brisbane Oct. 20 9 South Africa 32-16 Johannesburg Oct. 6 8 Argentina 54-15 La Plata Sept. 29 7 South Africa 21-11 Dunedin Sept. 15 6 Argentina 21-5 Wellington Sept. 8 5 Australia 22-0 Auckland Aug. 25 4 Australia 27-19 Sydney Aug. 18 3 Ireland 60-0 Hamilton June 23 2 Ireland 22-19 Christchurch June 16 1 Ireland 42-10 Auckland June 9 - - (Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Julian Linden)
LONDON, March 20 England playmaker Owen Farrell is a world class player and among the contenders to captain the British and Irish Lions on this year's tour of New Zealand, coach Warren Gatland said on Monday.
LONDON, March 20 There was no evidence that Wales winger George North was bitten in the latter stages of their controversial 20-18 Six Nations defeat by France on Saturday, the citing commissioner has said.