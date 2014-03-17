WELLINGTON, March 18 Former All Blacks lock and inaugural Wellington Hurricanes coach Frank Oliver has died suddenly, his former provincial union said on Tuesday.

Oliver, who captained the All Blacks in four tests, was 65 the Manawatu Rugby Union said in a statement.

"It is a very sad day for our union in losing one of Manawatu's greatest players," Manawatu chief executive John Knowles said in a statement. "He was one of New Zealand's tough men of rugby, both as a player and as a coach.

"The province will feel this loss immensely and our sympathy and condolences are extended to his family."

A no-nonsense lock, Oliver played 43 games - including 17 tests - for the All Blacks from 1976-1981.

His son Anton also captained the All Blacks in 10 tests in 2001 in a 59-test career.

Oliver was appointed as the inaugural coach of the Wellington Hurricanes when rugby went professional in 1995, coaching them from 1996-1999. He also coached the Auckland Blues in 2001.

He was born in Dunedin but made his first class debut for Southland before also appearing briefly for Otago and then settling in Manawatu in 1980, helping the side to their first national provincial title, before he retired in 1983.

Oliver worked in the forestry industry and was running his own sawmill until his death, the Manawatu Evening Standard newspaper reported on Tuesday.

The newspaper said he had died at his home near Palmerston North sometime on Sunday night. A cause of death was not immediately known. (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Martyn Herman)