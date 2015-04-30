WELLINGTON, April 30 All Blacks lock Brodie Retallick, last year's World Rugby Player of the Year, has been sidelined for a month by a left shoulder injury, his Super Rugby side Waikato Chiefs said on Thursday.

The towering 23-year-old sustained an injury to his right shoulder joint in March but returned after five weeks out to play an integral role in the Chiefs' charge up the Super Rugby standings.

The Chiefs reported the new injury in the team announcement for Saturday's match at the Melbourne Rebels, where Retallick will be replaced by Michael Fitzgerald.

It is another big blow for the 2012 and 2013 Super Rugby champions, who lost All Blacks flyhalf Aaron Cruden for the season to a knee injury two weeks ago.

Retallick was the first tight forward for 13 years to win World Rugby's biggest individual honour when he was named their Player of the Year last November.

