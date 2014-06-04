(Adds details, quotes)

AUCKLAND, June 5 New Zealand recalled number eight Jerome Kaino in their team for the first test against England in Auckland on Saturday.

Three uncapped players were named on the replacements' bench by the world champions, lock Patrick Tuipulotu, scrumhalf TJ Perenara and utility back Malakai Fekitoa.

"I would firstly like to congratulate Jerome on his return to the test side and also the three uncapped players who have been selected in the 23," New Zealand coach Steve Hansen said in a New Zealand Rugby Union statement.

"It is the first time in our long history that we are playing a three-match series against England and they are the perfect opponent for us at this time. We have a healthy respect for England and what they will bring to the contest.

"Our preparation, though limited by time, has been very good. We have concentrated on getting real clarity of our roles earlier in the week and will be looking to build the intensity levels as we get closer to game time."

New Zealand team: 15-Israel Dagg, 14-Ben Smith, 13-Conrad Smith, 12-Ma'a Nonu, 11-Cory Jane, 10-Aaron Cruden, 9-Aaron Smith; 8-Jerome Kaino, 7-Richie McCaw (captain), 6-Liam Messam, 5-Sam Whitelock, 4-Brodie Retallick, 3-Owen Franks, 2-Dane Coles, 1-Tony Woodcock

Replacements; 16-Keven Mealamu, 17-Wyatt Crockett, 18-Charlie Faumuina, 19-Patrick Tuipulotu, 20-Victor Vito, 21 TJ Perenara, 22-Beauden Barrett, 23-Malakai Fekitoa

(Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Justin Palmer)