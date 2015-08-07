MONTEVIDEO Aug 7 Uruguay have given a good indication of their World Cup squad by naming a 31-man party for their warm-up tour of Japan and Spain.

The party, announced by the Uruguayan Rugby Union (URU) on Thursday, are expected to make up the official squad to be named by coach Pablo Lemoine on Aug. 30 for the tournament in England which kicks off on Sept. 18.

A notable absentee is Castres forward Rodrigo Capo, a veteran of the 2003 World Cup in Australia, who advised the URU last month he was unavailable for selection since his wife will be giving birth in September.

Uruguay, who beat an Argentina XV 30-26 for the first time last weekend, meet Japan in two test matches on Aug. 22 in Fukuoka and a week later in Tokyo. They have a final warm-up against Basque Country in Spain on Sept. 6.

Los Teros, who will be taking part in their third World Cup, face hosts England, Wales, Australia and Fiji in Pool A, opening against the Welsh in Cardiff on Sept. 20.

Tour squad:

Forwards: Alejo Corral, Carlos Arboleya, Oscar Duran, Mateo Sanguinetti, Mario Sagario, Nicolas Klappenbach, German Kessler, Mathias Palomeque, Santiago Vilaseca, Franco Lamanna, Jorge Zerbino, Agustin Alonso, Fernando Bascou, Matias Beer, Juan Manuel Gaminara, Alejandro Nieto, Juan de Freitas, Diego Magno

Backs: Agustin Ormaechea, Alejo Duran, Felipe Berchesi, Manuel Blengio, Andres Vilaseca, Joaquin Prada, Alberto Roman, Francisco Bulanti, Santiago Gibernau, Leandro Leivas, Rodrigo Silva, Gaston Mieres, Jeronimo Etcheverry (Writing by Rex Gowar)