May 29 Wales flanker Dan Lydiate has been ruled out of next month's tour of New Zealand due to a shoulder injury, the Welsh Rugby Union said on Sunday.

Lydiate captained Wales in Sunday's test against England but was forced to leave the field in the first half.

Uncapped Ellis Jenkins has been called into the squad for the New Zealand tour to replace the 28-year-old Lydiate who has played more than 50 tests for his country.

