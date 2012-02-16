Feb 16 Mike Tolkin was named head coach of the United States men's national team on Thursday, replacing Irishman Eddie O'Sullivan, who quit last November to return home.

Tolkin had served under O'Sullivan as the Eagles' defensive coach for the past three years and U.S. Rugby chief executive Nigel Melville said he deserved his promotion to the top job.

"He has worked internationally and domestically as a head coach and understands well the challenges American players face," Melville said in a statement. "I know Mike is looking forward to continuing the work started by (O'Sullivan)."

The U.S. finished fourth of five teams in their pool at last year's World Cup in New Zealand and will open their 2012 international season away to Canada in June before hosting Georgia and Italy later that month.

"I hope to build on our performance from the World Cup, qualify for the next one, and to mix in our new and upcoming players," said Tolkin. (Reporting by Julian Linden in New York; Editing by Frank Pingue; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)