NEW YORK Nov 16 Eddie O'Sullivan has stepped
down as head coach of the United States, the Eagles announced
on Wednesday.
The former Ireland national coach had been in charge of the
Americans for the past two and a half years and oversaw their
participation at this year's World Cup in New Zealand.
O'Sullivan, 52, decided not to reapply for the job after
his contract expired, saying he wanted to return home to Europe
and resume his coaching career.
"On behalf of USA Rugby, I'd like to thank Eddie for his
time here and I think the Eagles' performance at the Rugby
World Cup speaks volumes about him and the way he prepared the
team," USA Rugby chief executive Nigel Melville said in a
statement.
O'Sullivan served as an assistant coach to the Eagles at
the 1999 World Cup but took on the head role a decade later
after a successful stint in charge of Ireland, which included
winning the Triple Crown three times.
The Americans qualified for this year's World Cup where
they finished fourth in their pool, beating Russia while losing
to Australia, Ireland and Italy.
Melville said the Eagles would begin their search for a new
coach next week.
(Reporting by Julian Linden; Editing by Frank Pingue ; To
query or comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)