Nov 1 Code hopper Sonny Bill Williams made a successful return to international rugby union by scoring two tries as the All Blacks hammered the United States 74-6 in their test at Soldier Field in Chicago on Saturday.

Williams, who was fast-tracked back into the team after two years playing rugby league, also made several tackle-bursting runs for the world champions, but suffered a blow to his hip in the second half and was replaced.

The score was a record for the All Blacks against the U.S., surpassing their 51-3 victory in 1913, in their third official test between the two teams.

Nathan Harris, Cory Jane, Patrick Tuipulotu, Charles Piutau and Julian Savea all crossed in the first half, while Aaron Cruden slotted four conversions to give the All Blacks a 43-6 lead at halftime.

Cruden scored an early second-half try before he was replaced by Daniel Carter, who was making his first All Blacks appearance in almost a year after a six-month sabbatical and lengthy recovery from a broken leg.

The All Blacks dominated the second half and while their execution level dropped they were still able to score four other tries through Joe Moody, Israel Dagg, Sam Cane before Savea added his second with Carter adding three conversions.

The Eagles were combative and looked good with the ball in hand, but their only reward was two first-half penalties to flyhalf Adam Siddall.

Williams' fitness was not the only injury concern for coach Steve Hansen as they head to London for their clash with England next weekend at Twickenham with Harris (ankle) and Jane (hamstring) both replaced during the game. (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by Mark Meadows)