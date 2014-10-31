WELLINGTON Oct 31 The All Blacks test against the United States in Chicago could provide the springboard rugby needs in the competitive American sports market and even prove a catalyst to bid for the 2023 World Cup, according to the chief executive of USA Rugby.

The world champion All Blacks will play their first official test on American soil since 1913, and just their second overall after a 1991 World Cup clash, when they face the Eagles at the Chicago Bears' Soldier Field on Saturday.

Critics have said the game will be a mis-match on the field that could harm the Eagles' reputation while a player release agreement with European clubs could ultimately hamper their buildup ahead of next year's World Cup.

It has also been dismissed as a blatant commercial exercise with major All Blacks sponsor, American insurer AIG, who have since come on board with USAR, calling the shots.

Neither the NZRU nor USAR chief executive Nigel Melville have disputed the game's significant commercial element, but the former England scrumhalf sees much more than a rosy bottom line.

"I think this will showcase the event and showcase rugby," Melville told Reuters in a telephone interview from Chicago. "It will show we can put rugby on a big stage.

"It gives context for the American sports market what the global game of rugby is about."

The match at the 61,500-capacity venue has sold out, a record crowd for a rugby match in the U.S., and will be televised live by NBC which Melville said had a reach of 100 million households.

Melville hopes the interest will lead to more rugby events in the U.S., including the International Rugby Board's sevens World Cup in 2018, which they have bid for, and then the ultimate prize, hosting the rugby World Cup.

England will host the next World Cup in 2015 with Japan holding the 2019 event.

"Obviously 2023 (rugby World Cup) is the one that people are talking about in terms of a potential bid," Melville said.

"That may be possible.

"It's exciting times in many ways but we're going to take our time and build steadily and build a sustainable future."

SLOW BUT STEADY

Melville, a former Nike executive in Britain who also coached London Wasps and Gloucester after a broken leg curtailed his playing career, arrived at USAR in 2007.

The governing body took a grass-roots approach to building the sport in America, which had a small but passionate rugby tradition isolated in pockets around the country.

USAR members now exceed 115,000 and there are more than 1.4 million registered players -- 10 times the number in New Zealand and the second highest in the world after England.

The growing collegiate system now has 900 college teams, but funding remains an issue.

"It's the bedrock of American sport in many ways and collegiate rugby is coming on very well. But the challenge we have got is that they're not full-varsity programmes," said Melville.

"They're a club sport, but not funded like the varsity sports and they have to raise their own money.

"It's where a lot of good players are and a lot of our players have gone from high school to college and what we have found is that the top-10 programmes are putting in professional coaches, getting better facilities, getting to use the weights rooms, which is things they have not had before."

PROFESSIONALISM

While hosting the World Cup would be the crowning glory for USAR, Melville is also keen to develop a North American professional league to help bridge the gap between the amateur local competitions and international matches.

He envisaged an initial competition of six teams, two in Canada and four in the U.S., with 30-full time professionals in each squad.

Such a competition would build depth, he said, and also allow the U.S. to alleviate problems with securing player releases for internationals.

Melville was criticised for negotiating a release with European clubs of several Eagles players for Saturday's game that would make them unavailable for other matches in the November international window.

"The only way we can play the All Blacks, South Africa or Australia is outside the window because we can not play within it," Melville said.

"So we either play these games outside the window or we don't play them at all. And that would be a shame if these type of games did not happen.

"So we did have to bite the bullet a little bit."

(Editing by Ian Ransom)