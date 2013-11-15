Nov 15 Wales coach Warren Gatland hopes his men can avenge last year's defeat to Argentina and win a home Autumn International for the first time since 2009 when the two sides meet up again on Saturday.

Last weekend's 24-15 defeat to South Africa means that the Welsh have now gone 11 end-of-year Tests without a victory at the Millennium Stadium with the most recent a 33-16 win over Argentina in 2009.

"Our focus is always the Six Nations, that is our bread and butter, so sometimes we have gone into the (northern hemisphere) autumn looking to blood a few players and try a few combinations," said Gatland, whose side lost 26-12 to Argentina in Cardiff last November.

"It is not a competition but we are conscious that we have not done as well as we would have liked in the autumns. Perhaps now is the time to kick on," added the Lions coach.

The Six Nations champions have made four changes to the side that was beaten by the Springboks last week, with Cardiff Blues centre Cory Allen earning his first cap in place of the injured Jonathan Davies.

"We're not sure what to expect from Cory but sometimes you have to throw young guys into the deep end and see what happens," said Gatland.

"With Jonathan injured we're looking for some cover and it's a chance for a young guy to develop." (Reporting by Michael Hann, editing by Alan Baldwin)