Nov 6 Back-rower Sean McMahon will make his Wallabies debut against Wales on Saturday as new Australia coach Michael Cheika opted to keep explosive backs Will Genia and Quade Cooper on the bench for the test in Cardiff.

The 20-year-old Melbourne Rebels flanker and number eight Ben McCalman are the only changes in the line-up from the team that started in the narrow loss against the All Blacks three weeks ago.

The duo replace injured Scott Higginbotham and Scott Fardy.

"Going into the Barbarians match, it was made clear that players had an opportunity to push their way into the test team with a strong performance," Cheika said in a statement of his debut as Australia coach last weekend.

"Sean made the most of his opportunity and brought great work-rate and physicality to our game.

"This selection also recognises the outstanding year he has had at all levels of the game and he thoroughly deserves the chance to debut for Australia."

Western Force prop Tetera Faulkner was another uncapped player to be named on an extended bench, with one player to be omitted before the start.

Australia won their first match of the northern hemisphere tour 40-36 against the Barbarians at Twickenham, handing Cheika a winning start.

The Wallabies will also play against France, Ireland and England on the five-match tour.

Australia: 15-Israel Folau, 14-Adam Ashley-Cooper, 13-Tevita Kuridrani, 12-Christian Leali'ifano, 11-Joe Tomane, 10-Bernard Foley, 9-Nick Phipps, 8-Ben McCalman, 7-Michael Hooper (captain), 6-Sean McMahon, 5-Rob Simmons, 4-Sam Carter, 3-Sekope Kepu, 2-Saia Fainga'a, 1-James Slipper

Replacements: 16-James Hanson, 17-Tetera Faulkner, 18-Ben Alexander, 19-James Horwill, 20-Will Skelton, 21-Matt Hodgson, 22-Will Genia, 23-Quade Cooper, 24-Rob Horne (Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly; Editing by John O'Brien)