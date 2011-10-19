LONDON Oct 19 Wales centre Gavin Henson has joined Cardiff Blues on an eight-month deal after French club Toulon did not renew his contract last season, the Welsh club said on Tuesday.

"I've been saying I wanted to play back in Wales and I'm glad of the opportunity that Cardiff Blues have given me," Henson was quoted as saying at the Cardiff City Stadium by the club's website (www.cardiffblues.com).

"They (Blues) are strong at centre and strong at outside half, so it's up to the coaches where they want me to play. We will have to wait and see."

The 29-year-old missed this year's World Cup, in which Wales reached the semi-finals, after suffering a wrist injury in their August win over England at the Millennium Stadium.

"The wrist is coming along alright," he said. "Obviously it was a nightmare injury for me, but I'm two weeks out of plaster now, so maybe a couple of weeks before I'm back on the pitch."

"It was nightmare timing getting that injury just before the World Cup but these things happen," added the controversial but supremely gifted utility back who played a key role in Wales's Six Nations grand slams of 2005 and 2008.

"It's pretty tough mentally now, but it's healed and getting stronger, so I'm just looking forward to playing for my new club, The Blues," he added.

Henson, who was released from his contract with Saracens in February after just two months with the north London club, joined Toulon on a short-term deal later that month.

He had hoped to win a longer contract with the French Top 14 club but was suspended in April with unconfirmed reports saying he had fought with a team mate following a match.