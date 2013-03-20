LONDON, March 20 Wales and Cardiff Blues winger Alex Cuthbert, a leading contender for a place in the British and Irish Lions side to tour Australia this year, will be out of action for up to six weeks with a hamstring injury.

Cuthbert scored two tries in Wales' 30-3 win over England at the Millennium stadium last Saturday which clinched the Six Nations championship.

A statement on the club's website (www.cardiffblues.com) on Wednesday said Cuthbert had strained his hamstring in the opening 30 minutes of the match.

"He is expected to be out for between four to six weeks," the statement said. (Reporting by John Mehaffey, editing by Justin Palmer)