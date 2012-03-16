LONDON, March 16 Former Wales captain
Mervyn Davies, the tall, rangy number eight at the heart of the
magnificent 1971 and 1974 British and Irish Lions sides, has
died at the age of 65.
Davies was a tough, skilled tight-loose forward who
dominated the end of the lineout in his eight tests for the
Lions side who won series in New Zealand and South Africa for
the first time.
He won two grand slams with the great Welsh side of the
1970s plus three triple crowns and was the favourite to captain
the Lions in the 1977 tour of New Zealand.
However, he was forced into premature retirement when he
suffered a brain haemorrhage playing for Swansea in a Welsh Cup
semi-final in 1976 which almost cost him his life.
A statement by the Welsh Rugby Union on Friday said Davies
had died after a long illness.
"Flags at the Millennium Stadium are flying at half mast
from today in honour of Davies," the statement said.
"A minute's silence will be held in tribute to Davies at all
Wales international games across the weekend.
"Everyone involved in the game in Wales offers their
condolences to the family and friends of a true giant of the
game who was known universally as 'Merv The Swerve'."
Wales are going for this year's Six Nations grand slam on
Saturday when they host France.
(Reporting by John Mehaffey; Editing by Mark Meadows)
