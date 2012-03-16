LONDON, March 16 Former Wales captain Mervyn Davies, the tall, rangy number eight at the heart of the magnificent 1971 and 1974 British and Irish Lions sides, has died at the age of 65.

Davies was a tough, skilled tight-loose forward who dominated the end of the lineout in his eight tests for the Lions side who won series in New Zealand and South Africa for the first time.

He won two grand slams with the great Welsh side of the 1970s plus three triple crowns and was the favourite to captain the Lions in the 1977 tour of New Zealand.

However, he was forced into premature retirement when he suffered a brain haemorrhage playing for Swansea in a Welsh Cup semi-final in 1976 which almost cost him his life.

A statement by the Welsh Rugby Union on Friday said Davies had died after a long illness.

"Flags at the Millennium Stadium are flying at half mast from today in honour of Davies," the statement said.

"A minute's silence will be held in tribute to Davies at all Wales international games across the weekend.

"Everyone involved in the game in Wales offers their condolences to the family and friends of a true giant of the game who was known universally as 'Merv The Swerve'."

Wales are going for this year's Six Nations grand slam on Saturday when they host France.

(Reporting by John Mehaffey; Editing by Mark Meadows)

