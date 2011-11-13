LONDON Nov 13 Shaun Edwards has slipped
through England's rugby union net for the second time after the
former rugby league international agreed to sign a new coaching
contract with Wales, the Welsh Rugby Union said on Sunday.
Edwards became a free agent last week when he parted company
with Wasps, where he had coached for 10 years, a month after his
part-time contract with Wales expired at the end of the World
Cup.
With England's coaching set-up possibly in line for a
shake-up in the wake of their poor World Cup showing, Edwards, a
master defensive tactician, was a considered by pundits to be
very much in the running to join the Rugby Football Union (RFU)
in some capacity.
However, the 45-year-old has instead signed a new contact
with Wales, described by local media as a four-year deal.
"I kept in touch with him daily and concluded matters
positively on Saturday," WRU chief Roger Lewis told the BBC.
"I'm delighted for Welsh rugby, I'm delighted for the team
of coaches we've got and I'm delighted for Shaun.
"He has proved himself as a coach at the very highest level
and we know what huge respect and affection he is held in, not
only by the players but also by the Welsh rugby public.
"Our whole focus must be building on that and looking to
the future. That is why the appointment is so important."
Edwards, one of the most successful players in the history
of rugby league, is likely to again combine his Welsh role with
a club position and Lewis said the coach was currently in
discussions with a team in the English Premiership.
Four years ago he was approached by the RFU but was offered a
role working with the second-string Saxons team at a salary he
described as derisory and instead went on to become Warren
Gatland's assistant at Wales.
He helped them to a Six Nations grand slam in 2009 and played
an important role in their run to the World Cup semi-finals.
Those achievements added more lustre to a CV that already
included helping Wasps to two Heineken Cups and four English
Premiership titles and working with the British and Irish Lions
on their tour of South Africa in 2009.
