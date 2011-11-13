* Edwards signs new four-year deal
* Free to work with English and Welsh clubs
By Mitch Phillips
LONDON, Nov 13 Shaun Edwards has slipped
through England's rugby union net for the second time after the
former rugby league international agreed to sign a new coaching
contract with Wales, the Welsh Rugby Union said on Sunday.
Edwards became a free agent last week when he parted company
with Wasps, where he had coached for 10 years, a month after his
part-time contract with Wales expired at the end of the World
Cup in which they reached the semi-finals.
With England's coaching set-up possibly in line for a
shake-up following their poor World Cup performance, Edwards, a
master defensive tactician, was considered to be very much in
the running to join the Rugby Football Union (RFU) in some
capacity.
However, he has signed a new contact with Wales up to and
including the next World Cup which will also involve him working
with younger players at the Welsh national academy.
The 45-year-old will also be free to work one day a week
with an English Premiership club, as well as with Welsh
Premiership clubs.
"I concluded negotiations with Shaun over the weekend and am
extremely pleased to be able to announce we have secured his
services up to and including the rugby World Cup in 2015," WRU
chief executive Richard Lewis said.
"We have an outstanding team of coaches and backroom staff
working under head coach Warren Gatland and Shaun's role as
defence coach within that team is something quite unique.
"Talks began informally and discreetly in New Zealand with
Shaun, and have continued over the past two weeks.
"I am particularly pleased to add that in addition to his
extended senior national team duties, Shaun will also be working
with WRU head of rugby (and former Wigan team mate) Joe Lydon
within the WRU National Academy."
Edwards, one of the most successful players in rugby league
history, was approached by the RFU four years ago but was
offered a role working with the second-string Saxons team at a
salary he described as derisory.
He helped Wales to a Six Nations grand slam in 2009 and
played an important role in their run to the World Cup
semi-finals.
Those achievements added more lustre to a CV that already
included helping Wasps to two Heineken Cups and four English
Premiership titles and working with the British and Irish Lions
on their tour of South Africa in 2009.
