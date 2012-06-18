By Nick Mulvenney
| SYDNEY, June 18
SYDNEY, June 18 The apparent closing of the gap
between the northern and southern hemisphere rugby teams evident
at the weekend is in part the result of a change in scheduling,
according to Wales defence coach Shaun Edwards.
Wales and Ireland lost to Australia and New Zealand in
heartbreaking fashion on Saturday, undone by dramatic late kicks
to fall to unrecoverable 2-0 deficits in their respective
three-match series.
The closeness of the matches in Melbourne and Christchurch,
as well as England's competitiveness despite going 2-0 down in
their series against South Africa, suggested to many that
northern hemisphere teams were improving.
Edwards, however, said that outside the World Cup and before
the reintroduction of the three-test series in June, the
southern hemisphere had always enjoyed a distinct advantage in
meetings with European teams.
"If you look at the results over the years, the strength has
been in the southern hemisphere," he told a news conference.
"But you have to look at the preparation that the southern
hemisphere teams have compared to the northern hemisphere teams.
"The only time we compete on a level footing is at the World
Cup ... Every year, the Australians, New Zealanders and South
Africans have four months together before finishing in the UK at
the end of November.
"The northern hemisphere teams sometimes just have a week to
prepare for those games.
"So you notice in the World Cup, the northern hemisphere
teams do substantially better than in the Autumn series and the
end-of-season fixtures in June, when our guys have been playing
for almost a year non-stop."
Englishman Edwards made it clear that he was in no way
disparaging the quality of rugby played by the southern
hemisphere powerhouses, and Australia in particular.
"The preparation has been an issue in the past but you also
have to put your hands up and respect the standard of rugby
played down here," he added.
"I certainly think in the first 20 minutes of the first test
... it was the fastest game some of our guys had played.
"So you have to give respect to the guys down here for the
standard of rugby they're playing but you have to remember that
preparation has always been in favour of the southern hemisphere
teams."
Edwards said the Welsh had recovered from the 25-23 defeat
in Melbourne with a dip in the Pacific Ocean at Bronte beach on
Sunday and were likely to have a full squad to choose from for
Saturday's third test in Sydney.
Even though the series is already lost, the Six Nations
champions can still break their four-decade drought since their
last win over the Wallabies in Australia at the Sydney Football
Stadium.
"You could just sense a huge disappointment, an opportunity
definitely missed, but hopefully over the week that will turn
into a determination not to leave Australia without a victory in
a test match," he said.
"I'm pretty sure we will be going all out for victory, we
haven't won on Australian soil in the professional era, since
1969 in fact, and that's a pretty big target to aim for."
(Editing by Peter Rutherford)