DURBAN, June 9 The Wales clash with the Eastern Province Kings in Port Elizabeth on Tuesday was arranged with next year's World Cup in mind, coach Warren Gatland said on Monday.

The New Zealander believes the short turnaround between the tour match and the first test against South Africa in Durban on Saturday will be similar to the sort of challenge his side will face at the World Cup.

"A big part of this tour and of wanting this game has been about planning and preparation for the World Cup - trying to cope with a short turnaround, picking (different) players and players having to back up," Gatland told a news conference.

"If we can come through this and players can back up for the following week we know that in 12 months' time when we go through the same exercise we will have had the same experience.

"That's why this is good for us mentally and physically. We're expecting a tough, physical encounter - I wouldn't expect anything else from a South African team."

Saturday's game is followed by a second test with the Springboks in Nelspruit on June 21.