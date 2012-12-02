(Corrects sport in headline)

Dec 2 Wales fullback Leigh Halfpenny has been discharged from hospital after being cleared of a serious injury to his neck following Saturday's 14-12 defeat by Australia in Cardiff, the Welsh Rugby Union said in a statement.

Halfpenny was a standout for his side but was taken from the pitch at the Millennium Stadium by stretcher after failing to stop Kurtley Beale scoring the winning try in the 79th minute.

He complained of neck pain after the match and was taken to hospital for a check-up but was released on Sunday after no serious injury was found.

He will undergo a period of treatment and rehabilitation ahead of Wales' first Six Nations match against Ireland on Feb. 2, where they will attempt to halt a seven-test losing streak.