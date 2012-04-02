(Adds details, quotes)
* Former Wales centre dismissed by club side
* Cardiff say Henson's behaviour "unacceptable"
April 2 Former Wales centre Gavin Henson was
sacked by Cardiff Blues on Monday following a drinking incident
on a flight back from Glasgow at the weekend.
Henson, 30, admitted drinking on the Saturday morning flight
home after the team suffered a 31-3 defeat to Glasgow Warriors
the previous night and apologised for causing offence to members
of the public, airline staff and passengers.
"The Cardiff Blues management have discussed the matter at
length but have acted swiftly since the incident occurred,"
chief executive Richard Holland said in a statement.
"Gavin admitted himself his behaviour was totally
unacceptable and the immediate termination of his contract sends
out a clear message that behaviour like that will not be
tolerated at the Blues.
"We have a duty to our supporters and sponsors to protect
the good name of Cardiff Blues and those associated with our
brand."
Henson, who missed last year's World Cup with a wrist injury
and played no part in the 2012 Six Nations, joined the Blues in
October after being released by French club Toulon.
He was interested in signing a new deal with the French Top
14 team but was suspended last April after unconfirmed media
reports that he had fought with a team mate.
(Reporting by Toby Davis)