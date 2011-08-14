* Henson ruled out for six to eight weeks

* Had surgery on wrist after injury on Saturday (Adds details, quotes)

LONDON Aug 14 Wales centre Gavin Henson's dreams of playing at his first World Cup were hanging by a thread on Sunday after he was ruled out of the start of the tournament with a wrist injury that will keep him out of action for up to eight weeks.

The 29-year-old, a key member of the 2005 and 2008 Six Nations grand slam-winning teams, was recalled in June after a two-year absence and given the chance to press his claims for a place before the World Cup in New Zealand starting on Sept. 9.

The back picked up his injury during Saturday's 19-9 win over England in a warm-up in Cardiff.

"Gavin underwent surgery this morning (Sunday) at the Vale hospital, to correct the dislocation to a bone in his right wrist," national medical performance manager Prav Mathema said in a statement on the Welsh Rugby Union website (www.wru.co.uk).

"He has been given a return to play time of six to eight weeks which, whilst ruling him out of selection for the initial World Cup squad, could see him available to the coaches whilst we are still in the pool stages of the tournament.

"With that fact in mind, Gavin will remain under the care of the Wales national squad medical staff in order to ensure that he returns to fitness at the earliest opportunity in case the coaches need to call him out to New Zealand for any reason."

The return of Henson, who is without a club, to the Wales set-up after time out of the game had divided opinion with some pundits saying he had not done enough to justify his call-up.

Injuries and off-field distractions such as a television reality dancing show kept him away from rugby before he joined English Premiership club Saracens at the end of last year.

He was released from his contract after just two months with the London club and then joined French club Toulon on a short-term deal and was not offered a new contract there after reports he breached club discipline.

The troubled player was handed a career lifeline in June when Wales coach Warren Gatland named him in a team to face the Barbarians in a capped international. He did enough in that match to be names in Wales' preliminary 45-man World Cup squad.

Wales continue their preparations for the World Cup by playing Argentina next week as the Aug. 22 deadline for coaches to name their 30-man squads draws ever closer. (Writing by Sonia Oxley in Manchester; Editing by Mark Meadows; To query or comment on this story email: sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)