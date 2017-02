March 31 Wales centre Gavin Henson was suspended by Cardiff Blues on Saturday after an incident on a flight back from a match at Glasgow Warriors, the club said in a statement.

The Blues added their management team would meet on Monday morning to discuss the matter further.

Cardiff lost the Celtic League match 31-3 to Glasgow on Friday.

The 30-year-old Henson, who missed last year's World Cup with a wrist injury and played no part in the 2012 Six Nations, joined the Blues in October after being released by French club Toulon.

He was interested in signing a new deal with the French Top 14 team but was suspended last April after unconfirmed media reports that he had fought with a team mate. (Reporting by Toby Davis, editing by Tony Jimenez)