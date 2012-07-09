LONDON, July 9 Premiership newcomers London
Welsh have signed controversial former Wales centre Gavin Henson
to bolster their squad.
The move reunites the 30-year-old with ex-Ospreys coach Lyn
Jones after they won two Celtic League titles (2005 and 2007)
during a five-year spell together between 2003 and 2008.
A double Grand Slam winner in 2005 and 2008, Henson has 33
caps, scoring 133 points, and last played for Wales in a World
Cup warm-up against England in August 2011 in Cardiff.
The back, who was sacked by Cardiff Blues in April and has
also played for Saracens and Toulon since leaving the Ospreys,
links up with former club mate and Wales centre Sonny Parker.
"Gavin has a great talent but over the past three or four
seasons he has not realised his full potential for a number of
reasons that are well documented," said Jones.
"I sincerely hope and believe he can now draw a line under
that period and move forward again with London Welsh," he added
on the club's website (www.london-welsh.co.uk).
Henson left the Blues following a drinking incident on a
flight back from Glasgow after which he publicly apologised for
causing offence to airline staff and passengers.
Henson, who missed last year's World Cup with a wrist injury
and played no part in the 2012 Six Nations, had joined the Blues
in October after being released by Toulon.
He was interested in signing a new deal with the French Top
14 team but was suspended after unconfirmed media reports that
he had fought with a team mate.
"What's important for Gavin is that he concentrates 100
percent on his game and learning how to become the best he can
possibly be again," added London Welsh coach Jones.
"We all appreciate the skills that he can bring to a game
but what team mates and coaches will be looking for is
consistency of that ability.
"That's the challenge for Gavin, to hold his concentration
fully on rugby as he did when he started his career, when rugby
was first, second and third on his list of priorities."
Henson made his Wales debut in 2001 on the Tour of Japan and
kicked the winning penalty in the 2005 success over England in
Cardiff which led to the country's first Grand Slam since 1978.
He was selected for the British Lions Tour of New Zealand in
2005 and started the second Test in Auckland.
In 2008 Henson again featured in all five matches as Wales
secured a second Grand Slam in three years.
