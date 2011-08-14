Rugby-England retain Clifford, Slade for Wales clash
LONDON, Feb 7 England's Jack Clifford and Henry Slade were retained by coach Eddie Jones as he named a 24-man squad on Tuesday for this weekend's Six Nations clash in Wales.
LONDON Aug 14 Wales centre Gavin Henson will miss the start of the World Cup after being ruled out for six to eight weeks with a wrist injury, the Welsh Rugby Union said on Sunday.
The 29-year-old, a key member of the 2005 and 2008 grand slam teams, was recalled in June after a two-year absence and given the opportunity to press his claims for a place in the squad for the World Cup in New Zealand which starts on Sept. 9.
"Gavin Henson has undergone corrective surgery after dislocating a bone in his right wrist and will now be ruled out of action for a period of six to eight weeks," the WRU said after Henson was injured in Saturday's 19-9 win over England. (Reporting by Sonia Oxley; Editing by Mark Meadows; To query or comment on this story email: sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
LONDON, Feb 7 England's Jack Clifford and Henry Slade were retained by coach Eddie Jones as he named a 24-man squad on Tuesday for this weekend's Six Nations clash in Wales.
SYDNEY, Feb 7 Australian police have arrested and charged a 51-year-old man with public mischief after an investigation into the discovery of a listening device at the All Blacks hotel in Sydney ahead of their Rugby Championship clash against the Wallabies last year.
WELLINGTON, Feb 7 All Blacks fullback Ben Smith has given coach Steve Hansen a massive boost by rebuffing lucrative offers from European clubs and re-signing with New Zealand Rugby (NZR) until 2020.