LONDON Aug 14 Wales centre Gavin Henson will miss the start of the World Cup after being ruled out for six to eight weeks with a wrist injury, the Welsh Rugby Union said on Sunday.

The 29-year-old, a key member of the 2005 and 2008 grand slam teams, was recalled in June after a two-year absence and given the opportunity to press his claims for a place in the squad for the World Cup in New Zealand which starts on Sept. 9.

"Gavin Henson has undergone corrective surgery after dislocating a bone in his right wrist and will now be ruled out of action for a period of six to eight weeks," the WRU said after Henson was injured in Saturday's 19-9 win over England. (Reporting by Sonia Oxley; Editing by Mark Meadows; To query or comment on this story email: sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)