CARDIFF, Wales Aug 13 Wales produced a superb defensive performance to beat a disappointing England side 19-9 in a feisty World Cup warm-up match at the Millennium Stadium on Saturday.

Wales fullback James Hook scored the only try of the match in the second half when the home side survived spells in the sin-bin for centre Jamie Roberts and scrumhalf Mike Phillips to boost their confidence before next month's World Cup.

England's pack laid the foundation for the visiting side to dominate possession in the first half but they lacked the creative inspiration to cross the line in the face of some furious Wales tackling.

"To dominate a half like that and only be 6-6 at halftime, that was about the strangest game I've seen," England manager Martin Johnson said in a televised interview.

"We had opportunities but we gave them freedom to make the calls and we went for the corners and didn't get the points. It was very different to last week, we lost the battle at the breakdown."

Wales took the lead in the first minute thanks to a Rhys Priestland penalty but England hit back quickly through Toby Flood after number eight Nick Easter won possession from a re-start.

Priestland restored the Welsh lead but the England forwards scrummaged powerfully and dominated the lineout.

Flood kicked his second penalty and England looked certain to score a try when captain Mike Tindall broke the Welsh line just before the interval, only for the centre to lose possession of the ball.

Flood kicked another penalty early in the second half and Roberts was shown the yellow card for killing the ball but Wales weathered the storm and enjoyed a spell of pressure on the English line.

After several phases of possession, Hook wriggled over from close range and he added the conversion to put the home side 13-9 ahead.

England, who beat Wales 23-19 at Twickenham last Saturday, made several substitutions but looked bereft of ideas just three weeks before the start of the World Cup in New Zealand.

Hook's long-range penalty gave the hosts breathing space and after Phillips was also sent to the sin-bin for killing the ball the fullback kicked another long penalty to seal the victory.

"Our scrambling defence was fantastic," Hook said. "Obviously to get the win gives you confidence, we were getting fed up with playing well and not winning."

Wales play Argentina next week as they continue their preparations for the World Cup. England travel to Ireland in two weeks.

