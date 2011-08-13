* Hook try sets up Wales win
* England lack inspiration
(Adds details, quotes)
CARDIFF, Wales Aug 13 Wales produced a superb
defensive performance to beat a disappointing England side 19-9
in a feisty World Cup warm-up match at the Millennium Stadium on
Saturday.
Wales fullback James Hook scored the only try of the match
in the second half when the home side survived spells in the
sin-bin for centre Jamie Roberts and scrumhalf Mike Phillips to
boost their confidence before next month's World Cup.
England's pack laid the foundation for the visiting side to
dominate possession in the first half but they lacked the
creative inspiration to cross the line in the face of some
furious Wales tackling.
"To dominate a half like that and only be 6-6 at halftime,
that was about the strangest game I've seen," England manager
Martin Johnson said in a televised interview.
"We had opportunities but we gave them freedom to make the
calls and we went for the corners and didn't get the points. It
was very different to last week, we lost the battle at the
breakdown."
Wales took the lead in the first minute thanks to a Rhys
Priestland penalty but England hit back quickly through Toby
Flood after number eight Nick Easter won possession from a
re-start.
Priestland restored the Welsh lead but the England forwards
scrummaged powerfully and dominated the lineout.
Flood kicked his second penalty and England looked certain
to score a try when captain Mike Tindall broke the Welsh line
just before the interval, only for the centre to lose possession
of the ball.
Flood kicked another penalty early in the second half and
Roberts was shown the yellow card for killing the ball but Wales
weathered the storm and enjoyed a spell of pressure on the
English line.
After several phases of possession, Hook wriggled over from
close range and he added the conversion to put the home side
13-9 ahead.
England, who beat Wales 23-19 at Twickenham last Saturday,
made several substitutions but looked bereft of ideas just three
weeks before the start of the World Cup in New Zealand.
Hook's long-range penalty gave the hosts breathing space and
after Phillips was also sent to the sin-bin for killing the ball
the fullback kicked another long penalty to seal the victory.
"Our scrambling defence was fantastic," Hook said.
"Obviously to get the win gives you confidence, we were getting
fed up with playing well and not winning."
Wales play Argentina next week as they continue their
preparations for the World Cup. England travel to Ireland in two
weeks.
(Writing by Ed Osmond, editing by Pritha Sarkar; To query or
comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)