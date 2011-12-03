* Second-half try burst carries Australia to victory
* Winger Williams bows out with 58th try for Wales
By Justin Palmer
CARDIFF, Dec 3 Wales winger Shane Williams
scored with his final touch in international rugby but he bowed
out on a losing note after Australia overcame a sluggish start
to win 24-18 in a one-off test at the Millennium Stadium on
Saturday.
Williams touched down in the final seconds, his 58th try for
his country in a stellar career, but it proved in vain as the
Wallabies produced a strong second-half showing to again defeat
Warren Gatland's side, six weeks after their 21-18 victory in
their World Cup third-place playoff in Auckland in October.
Australia, who have now beaten Wales in three successive
visits to Cardiff, will host the Welsh in three tests next year.
"We were made to work hard for it," said Australia coach
Robbie Deans, whose side trailed 6-3 at the break after a
lacklustre opening 40 minutes.
"We came out and adapted better in the second half and were
able to bring some pressure to bear and turn it into points.
"There were elements of fatigue late in the second half but
that's probably not surprising...but the boys showed what it
meant to them and have earned a break."
Williams, Wales's record try scorer and the third all-time
in international rugby, raised the roof with his last-gasp
touchdown on his 87th and final appearance but it was an
otherwise disjointed display from the hosts who had welcomed
back captain Sam Warburton following his ban for his red card in
the World Cup semi-final defeat by France.
The game quickly changed after fullback Leigh Halfpenny was
sin-binned nine minutes after the restart.
Australia took the game by the scruff of the neck as Will
Genia, Lachie Turner and Berrick Barnes crossed for quick
scores.
Rhys Priestland touched down for a first Welsh try but the
Wallabies, who thrashed the Barbarians 60-11 at Twickenham last
week, held firm until Williams, one of the most exciting wingers
of his generation, burst through in the final play of the game.
"It's been a tough week," Williams, unable to stem the flood
of tears, said in a pitchside interview.
"It's been a privilege to have had the chance to play for
Wales," added the 34-year-old after he brought an end to his
11-year test career.
"I've had the time of my life. I'm going to miss it, it's
been a great journey. I've enjoyed every minute of it... the ups
and downs."
LATE SCORE
Aside from his late score, Williams had an otherwise quiet
game, despite making a try-saving tackle late in the first half
to deny Turner.
The game only came to life in the second 40 minutes.
Wales were reduced to 14 men when Halfpenny was
yellow-carded for tackling James O'Connor just as the flyhalf
was about to gather Barnes's astute kick through with the try
line at his mercy.
Australia quickly took advantage of their numerical
supremacy. Opting to retain possession rather than kick a simple
penalty, the Wallabies recycled the ball and after working
through several phases, scrumhalf Genia stretched an arm out to
touch down.
O'Connor converted but then hit the post from a penalty
right in front. The let-off for Wales was short-lived, however,
as a swift backline move allowed Turner the space to go over in
the left corner for a try which was converted by O'Connor for a
17-6 lead.
With Wales in disarray, Barnes was afforded time and space
to coast over for a third try before Wales at last gave the home
fans something to cheer when Priestland and Williams gave the
scoreline a more respectable look.
Wales coach Warren Gatland was not overly disheartened,
saying the game was lost following Halfpenny's indiscretion.
"We scored a couple of good tries against a team who had the
best defence at the World Cup, he said. "They are very, very
difficult to score against.
"I'm disappointed that we've had a yellow card. I felt a bit
sorry for Leigh, from the way the ball has bounced up he thought
the ball had gone into O'Connor's hands... unfortunately we
conceded 21 points in that period (that Halfpenny was off) and
that was the game."
