* Second-half try burst carries Australia to victory

* Winger Williams bows out with 58th try for Wales (writes through)

By Justin Palmer

CARDIFF, Dec 3 Wales winger Shane Williams scored with his final touch in international rugby but he bowed out on a losing note after Australia overcame a sluggish start to win 24-18 in a one-off test at the Millennium Stadium on Saturday.

Williams touched down in the final seconds, his 58th try for his country in a stellar career, but it proved in vain as the Wallabies produced a strong second-half showing to again defeat Warren Gatland's side, six weeks after their 21-18 victory in their World Cup third-place playoff in Auckland in October.

Australia, who have now beaten Wales in three successive visits to Cardiff, will host the Welsh in three tests next year.

"We were made to work hard for it," said Australia coach Robbie Deans, whose side trailed 6-3 at the break after a lacklustre opening 40 minutes.

"We came out and adapted better in the second half and were able to bring some pressure to bear and turn it into points.

"There were elements of fatigue late in the second half but that's probably not surprising...but the boys showed what it meant to them and have earned a break."

Williams, Wales's record try scorer and the third all-time in international rugby, raised the roof with his last-gasp touchdown on his 87th and final appearance but it was an otherwise disjointed display from the hosts who had welcomed back captain Sam Warburton following his ban for his red card in the World Cup semi-final defeat by France.

The game quickly changed after fullback Leigh Halfpenny was sin-binned nine minutes after the restart.

Australia took the game by the scruff of the neck as Will Genia, Lachie Turner and Berrick Barnes crossed for quick scores.

Rhys Priestland touched down for a first Welsh try but the Wallabies, who thrashed the Barbarians 60-11 at Twickenham last week, held firm until Williams, one of the most exciting wingers of his generation, burst through in the final play of the game.

"It's been a tough week," Williams, unable to stem the flood of tears, said in a pitchside interview.

"It's been a privilege to have had the chance to play for Wales," added the 34-year-old after he brought an end to his 11-year test career.

"I've had the time of my life. I'm going to miss it, it's been a great journey. I've enjoyed every minute of it... the ups and downs."

LATE SCORE

Aside from his late score, Williams had an otherwise quiet game, despite making a try-saving tackle late in the first half to deny Turner.

The game only came to life in the second 40 minutes.

Wales were reduced to 14 men when Halfpenny was yellow-carded for tackling James O'Connor just as the flyhalf was about to gather Barnes's astute kick through with the try line at his mercy.

Australia quickly took advantage of their numerical supremacy. Opting to retain possession rather than kick a simple penalty, the Wallabies recycled the ball and after working through several phases, scrumhalf Genia stretched an arm out to touch down.

O'Connor converted but then hit the post from a penalty right in front. The let-off for Wales was short-lived, however, as a swift backline move allowed Turner the space to go over in the left corner for a try which was converted by O'Connor for a 17-6 lead.

With Wales in disarray, Barnes was afforded time and space to coast over for a third try before Wales at last gave the home fans something to cheer when Priestland and Williams gave the scoreline a more respectable look.

Wales coach Warren Gatland was not overly disheartened, saying the game was lost following Halfpenny's indiscretion.

"We scored a couple of good tries against a team who had the best defence at the World Cup, he said. "They are very, very difficult to score against.

"I'm disappointed that we've had a yellow card. I felt a bit sorry for Leigh, from the way the ball has bounced up he thought the ball had gone into O'Connor's hands... unfortunately we conceded 21 points in that period (that Halfpenny was off) and that was the game." (Editing by Dave Thompson)